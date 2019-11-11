Otters Announce 2020 Home Game Times; Open Education Day Registration

The Evansville Otters announced game times for the 2020 regular season schedule and home schedule at Bosse Field.

The Otters will play 48 regular season games at Bosse Field, starting with Opening Weekend May 15-17 against the Gateway Grizzlies.

Game times for the regular season are as follows:

Tuesday through Saturday are at 6:35 p.m.

Sunday games in May and August (5/17, 5/24, 8/9, 8/16, 8/23) are at 12:35 p.m.

Sunday games in June and July (6/14, 6/28, 7/12) are at 5:05 p.m.

The Otters will host four exhibitions leading up to Opening Weekend. Exhibition games on May 6 and May 13 will be Education Day games against the Black Sox professional traveling team each day. Both games will start at 10 a.m. The Otters will also have home exhibitions May 2 against Florence and May 8 against Southern Illinois at 6:35 p.m.

Evansville will have a midweek day game June 24 against the Windy City Thunderbolts with first pitch at 11 a.m.

Visit evansvilleotters.com for the full home schedule with game times.

Otters open registration for 2020 Education Day games

The Evansville Otters will host two Education Day games during the 2020 exhibition schedule on May 6 and May 13 at 10 a.m. Schools wanting to attend must register ahead of game date. Registration is open for both games.

To register, schools can fill out the registration form and submit to the Evansville Otters front office.

Education Day Registration Form here

Registration per person features a game day ticket, an Education Day workbook, access to giant inflatables, and for an additional fee, a meal that includes a hot dog, chips and water.

For more information or any questions, contact Elspeth Urbina by calling (812)-435-8686 or via email at eurbina@evansvilleotters.com.

