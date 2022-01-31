Otters Accepting Gameday Staff Applications for the 2022 Season
January 31, 2022 - Frontier League (FL) - Evansville Otters News Release
EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters are now accepting gameday staff applications for the 2022 season at Bosse Field.
The Evansville Otters are seeking friendly employees to come be a part in making the 2022 season special.
The Otters are looking to hire for the following areas:
Stand Managers
Ushers
Food Prep and Cooks
Cashiers
Ticket Sellers and Takers
Bartenders
Among Other Positions
Job benefits working for the Otters include:
Fun working environment in a historic ballpark
Uniform shirt is provided
Resume Builder
And more!
Applicants must be 15 years of age or older to apply, and resumes are encouraged but not necessary.
Job descriptions and applications are available online at evansvilleotters.com/employment and at the Otters front office at Bosse Field.
Please submit applications to KJ Thomas at kthomas@evansvilleotters.com (preferred - to limit in-person contact), directly mailed to Bosse Field, or drop off at the Evansville Otters Front Office. The Otters front office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.
The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.
