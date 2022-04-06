Otters Accepting Auditions to be Mascots in 2022

April 6, 2022 - Frontier League (FL) - Evansville Otters News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters are accepting auditions to be mascot characters for the 2022 season.

The Otters franchise is looking for great candidates to the next Evan and Eva the Otters!

Selected candidates will be members of the gameday staff for the 2022 season at Bosse Field.

Evan and Eva the Otters are vital, visible mascot characters around the ballpark, who also play a key part in creating special memories that will last a lifetime.

Candidates must be able to meet the following conditions in the work environment:

Have a fun personality, connecting with fans of all ages

Be able to walk on their feet for considerable amounts of time between breaks

Properly take care of their health and stay hydrated during warm, summer months

The Otters organization encourages any interested candidates with a height of 5'10" or slightly taller to especially audition, as the mascot costumes would be the perfect fit for you!

Benefits of being a mascot include being one of the most recognizable mascot characters in the Evansville area, work in a fun environment at historic Bosse Field, and more.

If you would like to audition to be one of the Otters' mascots, please email bskinner@evansvilleotters.com and share a little about yourself.

Applicants must be 18 years of age or older to apply, and resumes are encouraged but not necessary.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from April 6, 2022

Otters Accepting Auditions to be Mascots in 2022 - Evansville Otters

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.