Otterbots-WhistlePigs Game Postponed Due to COVID Protocols

August 4, 2021 - Appalachian League (ApL) News Release







CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - In accordance with Appalachian League guidelines, Wednesday's game between the Danville Otterbots and the Princeton WhistlePigs has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

The two teams are following Appy League and local public health guidelines to prioritize the health and safety of all athletes and staff as well as fans and the local community.

Danville and Princeton will resume their schedules following the completion of all necessary testing and contact tracing requirements.

