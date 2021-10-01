Otterbots Announce Staff Promotions

Danville, VA - Following a phenomenally successful 2021 season, the Danville Otterbots are thrilled to announce two promotions within their front office. A.J. Harper has been promoted from Ballpark Operations & Outside Events Manager to Director of Ballpark Operations & Outside Events; and Hogan May has been promoted from Ticket Sales & Experience Manager to Director of Ticket Sales & Experience.

"I know it and every member of #BOTSNation knows it--the inaugural Otterbots season would not have been the same without A.J. and Hogan," said General Manager, Austin Scher. "Both of these guys deserve all the credit and recognition in the world, and I could not be prouder of them if I tried."

Although the Appalachian League season ended in early August, the Otterbots front office has remained busy over the first two months of the off-season. The club has hosted over 40 high school showcase games--welcoming teams to Danville from Pennsylvania to Georgia--and has an exciting slate of fall community events to be announced in the coming weeks.

In addition, Otterbots staff members have continued to be active in the Danville and Dan River Region communities, accumulating more than $10,000 in in-kind donations and providing almost 50 total hours of volunteer service since August 6th. Both Harper and May have played key roles in elevating the Otterbots' status as community stalwarts.

Otterbots 2022 season ticket packages and partnership opportunities are available now! For more information on how to get involved, call (434) 554-4487.

A.J. Harper - Director of Ballpark Operations & Outside Events:

Harper enters the 2022 season as his second with the Otterbots, and his first as Director of Ballpark Operations & Outside Events. Harper was responsible for the rebrand of the ballpark preceding the 2021 season and the strong community involvement over the course of team's first calendar year. He was an integral piece of the team's success in its inaugural campaign.

Currently, he manages all ballpark events and community appearances, all Otterbots merchandise operations, and the seasonal BOTSpitality Crew game-day staff. Harper received the 2021 PACE Award from the Danville-Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce.

Before joining the BOTS in the spring of 2021, Harper was a graduate assistant men's lacrosse coach at Averett University where he served as the offensive, recruiting and social media coordinator. He graduated with his MBA in May, 2021.

Harper received his undergraduate degree from Huntingdon College (AL), where he played four years of collegiate lacrosse and was twice named a First-Team All Conference performer.

Harper was born in Charlotte, N.C., moved to Charlottesville, Va., and eventually out to Denver, CO. for high school. He currently resides in the River District.

Hogan May - Director of Ticket Sales & Experience:

May enters the 2022 season as his second with the Otterbots, and his first as Director of Ticket Sales & Experience. May was responsible for season ticket, mini-plan, and group outing sales, and food & beverage operations during the 2021 season. He was a key component to fans leaving each and every Otterbots game with a smile on their face. Currently, he manages all ticket sales & strategy, food & beverage operations, and the seasonal BOTSpitality Crew game- day staff.

May, a Burlington, N.C., native, has always had a love for the game of baseball. He played from the time he was five up until he graduated high school. May was a pitcher and third baseman for his high school team. He then went on to attend Elon University, where he got his degree in sport management with a minor in professional sales. Upon graduating from Elon in 2020, May moved to Providence, R.I., and completed a six-month internship with Mass Golf.

May's experience working in baseball began after his junior year in high school. He spent three summers working in concessions and hospitality for his hometown baseball team, the

Burlington Royals (now Sock Puppets). He then completed an internship after his junior year at Elon with the Greensboro Grasshoppers, working in ticket operations and sales.

In his short time in Danville, May has immersed himself in the community and could not be more excited for the continued impact the Otterbots will make in providing an unmatched quality of life for members of the Dan River Region. In his words and Michael Jordan's, "the ceiling is the roof" for the potential of the Otterbots and the Danville community. He currently resides in the River District.

