Otterbots Announce OTTERPALOOZA Festival for April 28-29

March 29, 2023 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Danville Otterbots News Release







Can't make it to your favorite music festival this summer? Have no fear, the Otterbots are here! Introducing Otterpalooza: on April 28th and 29ththe Otterbots ballpark will transform into multi-purpose venue, providing fun for all ages six weeks before Appalachian League Opening Night. Detailed schedule can be found below:

FRIDAY, APRIL 28. 6:00 - 9:00 PM.

Olympic-style competition for fans 21 and older! Ping pong balls will fly, cups will flip, races will be won. Sign up as an individual or as a four-person team, at just $25 per person. Registration fee includes event entry, participation in all Olympic-style games, and an all-you-can-eat hot dog and hamburger buffet.

REGISTRATION: https://dd1.glitnirticketing.com/ddticket/web/stadiumg.php?status_id=2&event_id=248

SATURDAY, APRIL 29. 9:00 - 10:00 AM.

FREE ENTRY Yard sale! From bobbleheads to stadium signage to knick-knacks and more, this is your opportunity to snag one-of-a-kind memorabilia for pennies on the dollar. The yard sale will take place on the concourse directly inside the main gate, and will last until the last item is gone. Cash and card payments will be accepted. Fans of all ages are encouraged to attend.

SATURDAY, APRIL 29. 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM.

FREE ENTRY Fan Fest and live music! Come out and take a few swings during batting practice, play a game of catch in the outfield, have your picture taken in the Otterbots dugout, and hangout with everyone's favorite otter, Scotter! TWO live music acts will perform along the concourse: Slaughter Ave from right here in Danville, VA; and Brooke McBride from Nashville, TN! Sheri with Songbird Artworks will also be set up on the concourse with fantastic face painting! Fans of all ages are encouraged to attend.

Season tickets, corporate partnership opportunities, and hospitality outings are currently available for the 2023 season. For more information, email austin@danvilleotterbots.com or call the front office at 434-554-4487.

Appalachian League Opening Night will be hosted in Danville, as the Burlington Sock Puppets visit the Otterbots on Tuesday, June 6th.

