Otter Pups Kids Club Registration Now Open for 2022

The Otter Pups is the exclusive Evansville Otters kids club for ages 3-12. Register and receive some special items and discounts.

Otter Pups members receive one (1) ticket to every Sunday game, a Sunday food voucher that includes popcorn, chips and drink, two (2) tickets to Princess or Superhero Night, and an Otter Pup ID card.

Wait, there's more perks for registering to the Otter Pups!

Members also get a logo baseball, Otter Pups t-shirt, receive a 10% team store discount, and are invited to Evan the Otter's birthday party.

Plus, Otter Pups get to meet the Otters players!

Registration is only $50 per kid.

Sign up today by calling (812) 435-8686 or stop by the front office at Bosse Field Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

