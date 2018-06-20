Ottawa Trades Hoffman, Acquires Boedker and Bergman

June 20, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators announced today that the club has acquired forward Mikkel Boedker, defenceman Julius Bergman and a sixth-round draft choice in 2020 from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for Mike Hoffman, Cody Donaghey and Ottawa's fifth-round choice in the 2020 NHL Draft.

"Today's trade showcases our determination to strengthen the future of the team by improving chemistry, leadership and character in the locker room and on the ice. We are confident it is a step in the right direction for the long-term success of this organization," said Senators general manager Pierre Dorion.

"Mikkel Boedker is a competitive, versatile, two-way forward who can play both wings," added Dorion. "He has a track record of playing his best hockey in the most important games, including the playoffs and internationally. His skill set - in particular his speed - along with his veteran leadership fits with our vision for the team."

Boedker, 28, comes to Ottawa following a season where he scored 15 goals and added 22 assists for 37 points in 74 games with the Sharks. A first-round selection (eighth overall) in the 2008 NHL Draft by the Phoenix Coyotes, the 6-0, 210-pound native of Brondby, Denmark is the highest selected player in his country's history.

During his 10-year NHL career Boedker has scored 109 goals and added 179 assists for 288 points in 618 games. He played seven-plus seasons with the Coyotes before being traded to Colorado prior to the trade deadline on 2/29/16. Boedker signed a four-year, $16 million contract with the Sharks on 7/1/16. In 34 career playoff games with both Phoenix and San Jose, he's scored six goals and added 11 assists for 17 points.

Internationally, Boedker has represented Denmark in the IIHF World Hockey Championship on four occasions (2009, 2011, 2013 and 2017), played in IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship in 2008 and also played for Team Europe at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

Bergman, 22, was San Jose's second-round choice (46th overall) in the 2014 NHL Draft. The 6-1, 205-pound defenceman played last season with the Sharks' American Hockey League affiliate, the San Jose Barracuda, where he scored 10 goals and added 10 assists for 20 points in 65 games. The native of Stockholm, Sweden, has 16 goals and 45 assists 61 points in 190 career AHL games.

"Julius is a young defenceman with size and can move the puck," Dorion said. "He'll help with our organizational depth on defence and we think he has the chance to play NHL games for us in the future."

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 20, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.