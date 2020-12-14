Ottawa Titans Expand Ownership Group Ahead of 2021 Season

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club announced Monday the expansion of the team's ownership group to join Sam Katz and the Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group.

The Titans are pleased to welcome Jacques J.M. Shore to the team's ownership group. Shore is a partner of the international law firm Gowling WLG and is past chair of the firm's Government Affairs Practice. With extensive experience in both the private and public sectors, Mr. Shore is an adviser to numerous Canadian and international companies and governments on legal, regulatory, public policy, and strategic issues. He has also acted as lead negotiator and legal counsel on many business and government-related initiatives, including federal commissions of inquires.

Active in the Ottawa community, Mr. Shore is a recipient of the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal, for dedicated service to Canada, and the Ontario Volunteer Service Award. He has held positions on many not-for-profit corporations, including as Chair of the Board of Governors of Carleton University, where he served as a Board Governor for thirteen years.

A strong advocate of the importance of preserving, promoting, and enhancing our national heritage and culture, Mr. Shore is a co-founder and current Chair of the Library and Archives Canada Foundation.

Mr. Shore is also a published author and artist. His published works include articles on law and public policy, op-eds, as well as two children's books, and an illustrated book of short stories.

Mr. Shore is married and has three daughters.

A long-time baseball fan, Mr. Shore is delighted to be part of the return of baseball to Ottawa and looks forward to cheering in the stands for the Ottawa Titans Baseball Club!

"I am proud we are bringing baseball back to our nation's capital," said Shore. "We look forward to putting a talented team on the diamond at our terrific ballpark! We can't wait to see our new fans come out and cheer for the Ottawa Titans. Now, let's play ball!"

The Ottawa Titans are scheduled to hit the field in late Spring of 2021 playing in the Frontier League, a partner league of Major League Baseball.

