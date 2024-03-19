Ottawa Titans Announce 2024 Promotional Schedule

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans have announced their 2024 promotional schedule. The team has plenty of fun in store with entertaining theme nights, giveaways (first 500 fans), charitable endeavors, and programs that appeal to all.

2024 single-game tickets will go on sale Tuesday, April 2nd at 10 a.m.

Notable dates, including seven post-game fireworks shows, include but are not limited to:

Tuesday, May 21st - Home Opener, Fireworks Show, Bucket Hat Giveaway

Thursday, May 23rd - School Day (Anti-Bullying)

Friday, May 24th - Soirée Francophone

Friday, May 31st - Bark in the Park

Saturday, June 1st - Pride Night

Sunday, June 2nd - Cappy's Birthday

Wednesday, June 5th - School Day (Environment)

Thursday, June 6th - Decades Night

Tuesday, June 11th - Bingo

Thursday, June 13th - 613 Night

Friday, June 14th - Girls Night Out, Fireworks Show

Saturday, June 15th - All-Star Game Trip Giveaway

Sunday, June 16th - Father's Day

Tuesday, June 25th - Bingo

Wednesday, June 26th - Upstairs Neighbour Night (Loudest Night of the Year)

Friday, June 28th - Pre-Canada Day Celebration, Fireworks Show, Theme Jersey

Saturday, July 29th - Hockey Night

Sunday, July 30th - Thank You, Military! Day

Thursday, July 11th - Don't Hate on Nickleback Night

Friday, July 12th - Theme Night (Taylor's Version), Fireworks Show

Saturday, July 13th - Latin Night

Friday, July 26th - Holidays in July, Fireworks Show, Theme Jersey

Tuesday, August 6th - Bingo

Thursday, August 8th - Pickleball Night

Friday, August 9th - Country Night, Fireworks Show

Sunday, August 11th - First Responders Appreciation

Tuesday, August 20th - Bingo

Thursday, August 22nd - Bark in the Park, Theme Jersey

Tuesday, August 27th - Bingo

Thursday, August 29th - Beach Night, Grand Prize Trip Giveaway

Friday, August 30th - Fan Appreciation Night, Fireworks Show, Player Card Giveaway

Saturday, August 31st - Rivalry Night

Sunday, September 1st - Post-Game Autographs

Every Sunday - Family Fun Day, Post-Game Kids Run the Bases

The Ottawa Titans open the 2024 season on Friday, May 10th against the New England Knockouts. The Titans' home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 21st versus the Tri-City ValleyCats at Ottawa Stadium.

For information on season tickets, group outings, and nine-game mini packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

