Ottawa Titans Announce 2024 Promotional Schedule
March 19, 2024 - Frontier League (FL) - Ottawa Titans News Release
Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans have announced their 2024 promotional schedule. The team has plenty of fun in store with entertaining theme nights, giveaways (first 500 fans), charitable endeavors, and programs that appeal to all.
2024 single-game tickets will go on sale Tuesday, April 2nd at 10 a.m.
Notable dates, including seven post-game fireworks shows, include but are not limited to:
Tuesday, May 21st - Home Opener, Fireworks Show, Bucket Hat Giveaway
Thursday, May 23rd - School Day (Anti-Bullying)
Friday, May 24th - Soirée Francophone
Friday, May 31st - Bark in the Park
Saturday, June 1st - Pride Night
Sunday, June 2nd - Cappy's Birthday
Wednesday, June 5th - School Day (Environment)
Thursday, June 6th - Decades Night
Tuesday, June 11th - Bingo
Thursday, June 13th - 613 Night
Friday, June 14th - Girls Night Out, Fireworks Show
Saturday, June 15th - All-Star Game Trip Giveaway
Sunday, June 16th - Father's Day
Tuesday, June 25th - Bingo
Wednesday, June 26th - Upstairs Neighbour Night (Loudest Night of the Year)
Friday, June 28th - Pre-Canada Day Celebration, Fireworks Show, Theme Jersey
Saturday, July 29th - Hockey Night
Sunday, July 30th - Thank You, Military! Day
Thursday, July 11th - Don't Hate on Nickleback Night
Friday, July 12th - Theme Night (Taylor's Version), Fireworks Show
Saturday, July 13th - Latin Night
Friday, July 26th - Holidays in July, Fireworks Show, Theme Jersey
Tuesday, August 6th - Bingo
Thursday, August 8th - Pickleball Night
Friday, August 9th - Country Night, Fireworks Show
Sunday, August 11th - First Responders Appreciation
Tuesday, August 20th - Bingo
Thursday, August 22nd - Bark in the Park, Theme Jersey
Tuesday, August 27th - Bingo
Thursday, August 29th - Beach Night, Grand Prize Trip Giveaway
Friday, August 30th - Fan Appreciation Night, Fireworks Show, Player Card Giveaway
Saturday, August 31st - Rivalry Night
Sunday, September 1st - Post-Game Autographs
Every Sunday - Family Fun Day, Post-Game Kids Run the Bases
The Ottawa Titans open the 2024 season on Friday, May 10th against the New England Knockouts. The Titans' home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 21st versus the Tri-City ValleyCats at Ottawa Stadium.
For information on season tickets, group outings, and nine-game mini packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.
