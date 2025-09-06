Ottawa Stuns BC with a BREATHTAKING LATE COMEBACK: CFL

Published on September 5, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks YouTube Video







After a missed 46-yard FG, Pimpleton's 38-yard return sets up a late game winning drive for the REDBLACKS.







