Ottawa Stuns BC with a BREATHTAKING LATE COMEBACK: CFL
Published on September 5, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Ottawa RedBlacks YouTube Video
After a missed 46-yard FG, Pimpleton's 38-yard return sets up a late game winning drive for the REDBLACKS.
Check out the Ottawa RedBlacks Statistics
