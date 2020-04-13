Ottawa Signs Aspirot to NHL Deal

April 13, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators have signed defenceman Jonathan Aspirot to a three-year, entry-level contract.

A native of Mascouche, Que., Aspirot, 20, spent the 2019-20 campaign, his first professional season, skating for the American Hockey League's Belleville Senators and registered 16 points (two goals, 14 assists) and 39 penalty minutes over 44 games. He ranked third among team defencemen and tied for sixth among B-Sens with a plus-14 plus/minus rating.

"Jonathan is a player, with credit to our amateur scouting staff, that we've kept tabs on since he was a development camp invitee in 2018," said Ottawa Senators general manager Pierre Dorion. "He's long demonstrated great hockey sense and exceptional determination to the point where he became a regular among Belleville's defence corps last season. His progression has collectively indicated to our hockey staff that he has become a legitimate NHL prospect."

Undrafted, Aspirot originally signed a two-year, two-way AHL contract with Belleville ahead of the 2019-20 campaign. The 2020-21 portion of that contract is automatically voided upon the signing of the entry-level agreement with Ottawa.

Prior to joining the professional ranks, Aspirot spent his entire major junior career with the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's Moncton Wildcats. Over three seasons in Moncton, he recorded 73 points (22 goals, 51 assists) and 167 penalty minutes in 188 games. He was invited to the Senators' annual development camp following both the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 13, 2020

Ottawa Signs Aspirot to NHL Deal - Belleville Senators

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.