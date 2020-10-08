Ottawa Senators Busy at 2020 NHL Draft

American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The Ottawa Senators organization has a lot to be excited about after participating in the 2020 National Hockey League Draft over the last two days. With ten players selected in this year's draft, the Senators welcomed a breadth of new talent to the organization.

Included in the list of prospects selected by the Senators were three first round selections in Tim Stützle, Jake Sanderson and Ridly Greig. The Senators also completed a trade with Pittsburgh, sending the 52nd overall pick and Forward Jonathan Gruden to the Penguins for two-time Stanley Cup Champion Goaltender Matt Murray.

Belleville Senators fans can look forward to the possibility of seeing many of the players selected by the Senators come through the American Hockey League ranks on their way to the big club. When the 2019-20 NHL season began, the American Hockey League was proud to have 622 graduates across the NHL's 31 opening-day rosters, making up more than 82 percent of the NHL's player pool.

See below for a list of the Senators' selections in this year's draft. For a more in-depth look at each pick, visit senators.com.

3rd overall - Tim Stützle, left-wing (Adler Mannheim, DEL)

5th overall - Jake Sanderson, defenceman (USNTDP)

28th overall - Ridly Greig, center (Brandon, WHL)

33rd overall - Roby Jarventie, left-wing (Ilves, SM-liiga)

44th overall - Tyler Kleven, defenceman (USNTDP)

61st overall - Egor Sokolov, left-wing (Cape Breton, QMJHL)

71st overall - Leevi Merilainen, goaltender (Karpat, SM-liiga)

155th overall - Eric Engstrand, left-wing (Malmo, SHL)

158th overall - Philippe Daoust, center (Moncton, QMJHL)

181st overall - Cole Reinhardt, left-winger (Brandon, WHL)

