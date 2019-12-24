Ottawa Reassigns Beaudin, Lajoie to Belleville

December 24, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The Ottawa Senators have reassigned forward JC Beaudin and defenceman Max Lajoie to the Belleville Senators.

Beaudin has an assist in 20 games with Ottawa as well as three points (one goal) in six contests in the AHL.

Lajoie is pointless in six NHL games this season and has five assists with Bellville in 18 games.

The Senators are back in action on Boxing Day on Toronto to open a three-in-three. The Sens are back home Dec. 28 and tickets are available.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.