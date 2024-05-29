Ottawa BlackJacks Announce Major Partnership with Lex Facto, Multidisciplinary Firm

May 29, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Ottawa BlackJacks News Release







The Ottawa BlackJacks of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced on Wednesday an exclusive partnership with Lex Facto, a multidisciplinary firm based in Ottawa, who becomes the Official Presenting Partner of the 2024 Ottawa BlackJacks Home Court.

The 2024 BlackJacks court, presented by Lex Facto, prominently features their logo at centre court as part of the team's fifth-anniversary celebration.

As part of this milestone, the Lex Facto logo will also be displayed on the 2024 BlackJacks uniforms, symbolizing pride for the Ottawa-Gatineau community, the Capital, and diversity.

This marks the first time a local partner's logo will be featured on the BlackJacks' uniforms since the team's inception in 2020, with the Lex Facto patch on the left chest.

Committed to their community, Lex Facto and the Ottawa BlackJacks share values that focus on supporting the local area through initiatives such as ticket donations, game day activations, and game day features.

Lex Facto provides comprehensive legal services in independent investigations, criminal law, immigration, and sports law. Operating across Canada (excluding Quebec), they collaborate with local partners in each province to handle specific cases. Lex Facto is committed to delivering professional, respectful, and efficient service to all clients, whether they require assistance with independent investigations, immigration advice, or representation in criminal or sports law matters.

Quote:

"We are excited to welcome Lex Facto as the Official Presenting Partner of the 2024 BlackJacks court. Lex Facto shares our strong commitment to community values, making this partnership especially meaningful. Their logo seamlessly complements our brand, and we are proud to display it on our jerseys and home court. We are grateful for their support and look forward to showcasing their brand and highlighting the exceptional service they offer, throughout the 2024 season."

- Marika Guerin, Vice-president, Ottawa BlackJacks

