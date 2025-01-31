Ottawa Black Bears's Reed Kurtz with a Goal vs. Roughnecks

January 31, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears YouTube Video







Shorthanded. In transition. What an elite way for the Ottawa Black Bears' Reed Kurtz to capture his 1st career goal

