Ottawa Black Bears vs. Halifax Thunderbirds - Game Highlights

February 21, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears







The Haliax Thunderbirds score 7 of the final 8 goals of the game to get the 14-9 W over Ottawa to kick off Week 13.

