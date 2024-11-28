Ottawa Black Bears Announce Sponsorship Deal with Power Play

November 28, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears News Release







The Ottawa Black Bears are pleased to announce an extensive partnership agreement with PowerPlay Online Sportsbook and Casino that will see the company's logo featured on the club's home and away jerseys.

In addition to the jersey sponsorship, PowerPlay will also have branding elements inside the goal crease, behind the bench, on the LED display ring and along the rinkboards for Black Bears home games at Canadian Tire Centre. As part of the deal, PowerPlay also becomes the exclusive sportsbook and online casino partner for the Ottawa Black Bears.

"We are thrilled to have PowerPlay on board for our inaugural season with such a comprehensive sponsorship agreement," said Chelsea McDermott, Vice President of Business Operations for the Ottawa Black Bears. "Their investment with the Black Bears represents a foundational agreement for our lacrosse club. And we're proud to wear their logo alongside ours as we launch our franchise."

"We are excited to bring PowerPlay's bold, community-driven spirit to Ottawa-Gatineau, partnering with the Black Bears as they establish themselves as a force in lacrosse," said Thomas Vermeulen, Marketing Director for PowerPlay. "This partnership celebrates a sport deeply tied to Canada's heritage and competitive energy. Together, we'll ignite passion, energize fans, and deliver excitement all season long."

The Black Bears are also thrilled to recognize inaugural local partners including Bell Media, Brookstreet Hotel, Ross Video, Mattamy Homes, Gabriel Pizza, Anish Branding, Coca-Cola and Body Armor, Molson Coors, Entripy, Pattison Outdoor and Phantom Productions.

These partners, among others, have embraced the National Lacrosse League in the nation's capital and the team is looking forward to the success on and off the turf.

The Black Bears will launch their inaugural season on Friday, November 29 with a home game against the Toronto Rock at Canadian Tire Centre.

