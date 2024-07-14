Ottawa at Edmonton - Week 6

July 14, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks YouTube Video







The Edmonton Elks host the Ottawa REDBLACKS in week 6 action of the 2024 CFL season.

