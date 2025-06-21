Ottawa at Calgary - Week 3

June 21, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks YouTube Video







The Calgary Stampeders host the Ottawa REDBLACKS in Week 3 action of the 2025 CFL season.







Canadian Football League Stories from June 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.