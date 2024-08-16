Sports stats



Ottawa RedBlacks

Ottawa at Calgary - Week 11

August 16, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Ottawa RedBlacks YouTube Video


The Calgary Stampeders host the Ottawa REDBLACKS in week 11 action of the 2024 CFL season.
Check out the Ottawa RedBlacks Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...

Canadian Football League Stories from August 16, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Ottawa RedBlacks Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central