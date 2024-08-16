Ottawa at Calgary - Week 11

August 16, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks YouTube Video







The Calgary Stampeders host the Ottawa REDBLACKS in week 11 action of the 2024 CFL season.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from August 16, 2024

Alouettes Aim for Franchise Record in Saskatchewan - Montreal Alouettes

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.