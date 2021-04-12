OT Sports and Pioneer League Partner

The Pioneer Baseball League ("PBL"), a recently named MLB Partner League, announced today a 5-year uniform and apparel deal with Burlington, NC-based, OT Sports Industries.

The partnership, which begins with the 2021 season, has OT Sports exclusively providing the PBL clubs with on-field uniforms and outerwear as well as replica uniforms. OT Sports will also offer the clubs retail apparel on a non-exclusive basis.

"OT Sports has a well-deserved reputation for producing high-quality performance products and excellent customer service", said Pioneer League President, Mike Shapiro. "We are thrilled to be partnering with them to grow our brand and offer quality, innovative uniform and apparel solutions for our clubs and fans."

The uniform and apparel deal now joins OT Sports with the Pioneer Baseball League and the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball along with over 100 other affiliated and independent professional and Summer Collegiate baseball teams throughout the country with all uniforms manufactured in the United States.

"The Pioneer League member teams and markets are a great fit for the OT Sports brand in professional baseball", says Scott Gollnick, VP of Sales and Marketing and co-founder of OT Sports. "As a new MLB Partner League, we are excited to contribute to the growth and expansion of pro baseball in their respective markets and to maintain product quality and consistency within the Pioneer League brand of baseball."

About the Pioneer League: Since 1939, the Pioneer League has operated in the Mountain West region as an MLB affiliated league. Beginning in 2021, the PBL will be an MLB Partner League with teams in Montana (Billings, Missoula and Great Falls), Idaho (Boise and Idaho Falls), Utah (Ogden) and Colorado (Grand Junction and Colorado Springs).

The Northern Colorado Owlz, formerly Orem Owlz, join the League for the 2022 season.

About OT Sports: OT Sports is a U.S. manufacturing company that specializes in the design and production of high-quality team uniforms and apparel. Established in 1994 and a leader of sublimation technology in the sports industry, OT Sports has grown to be one of the largest jersey suppliers to minor pro sports teams across the United States. For more information, please visit www.otsports.com.

