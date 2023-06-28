Osterberg, Lee Sang Lead Claws to 8-2 Wednesday Win in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, NY - Matt Osterberg gave up two runs in six innings and retired the first 16 batters he faced while Marcus Lee Sang homered in the BlueClaws 8-2 win over Brooklyn on Wednesday night at Maimonides Park.

Jersey Shore (3-1/38-31) took the first of six games from the Cyclones (3-131-38) this week on Coney Island.

The BlueClaws opened the scoring with three runs in the second inning. A wild pitch scored Nick Ward with the first run. Erick Brito drove in a run with an RBI groundout and Jared Carr singled home the third run of the inning.

Leandro Pineda doubled home a run in the sixth and Hao-Yu Lee then singled home two more to put the BlueClaws up 6-0.

Meanwhile, Osterberg (5-3) cruised into the bottom of the 6th having retired the first 15 batters he faced. After getting the first out of the sixth inning, Junior Tilien singled for Brooklyn's first base-runner. After a walk, Kevin Parada doubled home two runs to get the Cyclones on the board. Osterberg has given up just five earned runs in 26 innings in June.

Marcus Lee Sang blasted a two-run homer in the top of the seventh. It was his sixth home run of the season and extended his hitting streak to nine games in the process.

Osterberg came out after six innings, having allowed two runs. Tommy McCollum threw a 1-2-3 seventh inning with two strikeouts. Wesley Moore threw a scoreless eighth inning.

The teams continue their series on Thursday night at 7:05 pm and the BlueClaws return home Tuesday to take on the Hudson Valley Renegades (Yankees) on the 4th of July.

