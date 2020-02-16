Ostepchuk Stands Tall in Loss to Rivermen

Despite 21 saves by Braeden Ostepchuk, the Thunderbolts would be edged 2-1 in Peoria on Sunday afternoon. The Thunderbolts return home on Friday, February 21st, hosting the Knoxville Ice Bears at 7:15 pm. It will be Toy Giveaway Night presented by Rideout's Transmission. The first 1,200 fans in attendance will receive a miniature replica ice resurfacing machine. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), buy online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or buy in person at the Ford Center Box Office.

Down 1-0 in the second period, Demico Hannoun would score to tie the game, from Brandon Lubin at the 9:25 mark. Down 2-1, the Thunderbolts came close several times to tying the game, starting with a goal by Stanislav Dzahkov that was waived off due to coincidental contact with Rivermen goaltender Ryland Pashovitz. Matt Stoia later hit the crossbar, and Pashovitz stopped several additional great opportunities from Evansville late in the third period. The game would be very physical, as 114 penalty minutes were hashed out, including 11 fighting majors and 5 game misconducts. Both teams finish with five wins against each other in this completed regular season series.

