Osprey Welcome Tono Lippy to Executive Team

January 10, 2019





MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula Osprey have announced that local Florence resident Tono Lippy has joined the Missoula Osprey Front Office Executive Team as the new Director of Sales. Lippy will oversee the Osprey's sponsorship opportunities and ticket sales for the baseball team.

"We are so happy to get Tono on our team," explained Osprey Vice President Matt Ellis. "Tono brings a diverse business background specializing in customer service that will benefit our fans and sponsors. He grew up, raised a family, and has been a difference maker as a volunteer in this community. Tono is a homerun hire for our franchise. We look forward to his contribution to our team as we strive to be a "best in class" franchise our community is proud of."

Lippy grew up Florence and graduated from Florence-Carlton School. He then attended Montana State University in Bozeman on a track and field scholarship as a Javelin thrower. After moving to the Portland area in 2001, Lippy began his career in Transportation and Logistics before his wife and him moved their family back to Missoula 10 years ago. After working for Republic Services as the Operations Manager for a time, Lippy got his real estate sales license in 2015 and has had a successful career as an agent primarily in Florence and Stevensville.

"I am excited to join the team at the Missoula Osprey and combine my love of sports with my career in sales," explained Lippy. "The thing I love most about Missoula is the small town feel of the place but still having access to all kinds of entertainment options. I am excited to be a part of the team that shapes the growth of the Missoula Osprey and I am looking forward to being part of creating the best fan experience in baseball right here in Missoula, Montana!"

Lippy has been a volunteer coaching sports, football mostly, for youth. He has most recently been the Defensive Coordinator for the Florence High School team.

The 2019 Osprey season will open their home season on Friday, June 21 when the O's take on the Great Falls Voyagers. Season tickets and other ticket packages are on sale now at the MSO Hub located at 140 N. Higgins and by phone at (406) 543-3300.

