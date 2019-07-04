Osprey Walk It off vs Chukars, End Night with a Bang

July 4, 2019 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula Osprey News Release





In front of a capacity crowd, the Missoula Osprey won their second-straight against the Idaho Falls Chukars in walk-off fashion, winning 4-3. Tristen Carranza's game-deciding RBI-single capped off a four-nothing swing for the Osprey, their first walk-off of 2019.

Idaho Falls held the lead from the second inning, throughout the start of the final frame. However, a Dominic Canzone double and a Luvin Valbuena walk began what would be just the beginning of the evening festivities, in front of 4,432 people.

Following a Jose Reyes groundout, Idaho Falls intentionally boarded Cesar Garcia. Tristen Carranza then turned a 1-1 pitch around high into right, clearing RF Juan Carlos Negret's stretch. Sanchez evaded the tag at the plate, and the Osprey claimed their second-straight victory over Idaho Falls.

Not to be blinded by the walk-off victory, right-handed starter Josh McMinn claimed a few new season-highs in innings-pitched (5.0) and strikeouts in a night (6). RHP Ryan Fritze earned his first winning decision of the night (1-1). LHP Chukar pitcher Austin Manning was given the loss, as well as the blown save, entering the 9th with a 3-1 lead.

A two-out RBI single from 1B Spencer Brickhouse scored Cesar Garcia in the 8th inning, which started the turn of momentum. For the first time this season, Missoula finished the game on the right side of that swing. Four Osprey finished the game with a multi-hit night.

The two-game win streak will prove to be paramount, with an upcoming two-game stint in Idaho Falls, ending with three nights in Billings.

With a 2-5 night and a walk, Carranza has reached base in every sixteen games he's played in this season, a streak dating back to June 14.

In the largest showing from Osprey fans this season, the house provided a firework show from Big Sky Fireworks. Fans can look forward to the next firework show from Big Sky on August 3rd.

The following home stand begins on July 10 with eight games in eight days, when Orem comes to Missoula for four games for the only time in 2019. A four-game showdown will proceed vs Ogden. A fun weekend will kick off with a Stadium Happy Hour on Thursday, a Jack's Pub Friday Night Party, and our first Timberjacks Saturday of the 2019 season.

All Osprey game tickets can be purchased at the MSO Hub Box Office, located at 140 North Higgins in Downtown Missoula, online at MissoulaOsprey.com and by phone (406) 543-3300.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from July 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.