Osprey Shutout Orem to Win Series

MISSOULA, MONT - Osprey pitchers Deyni Olivero, Jake Polancic, and Mailon Arroyo combined on a 4-hit shutout as the Osprey beat the Owlz 8-0 on Sunday. Osprey 1B Joe Robbins and C Zach Almond led an Osprey 10-hit attack to back the strong Osprey arms to the win. The Osprey took the rubber match of the three game series in the final regular season matchup of the year between the teams to improve their record to 12-9 in the half. The Missoula win coupled with the Billings Mustangs loss means that the second place Osprey gained a game to move only three games back.

The Osprey and Owlz traded zeros for the first two and a half innings of the game as Osprey starting pitcher Deyni Olivero and Orem starter John Swanda danced around base runners with key strikeouts. Olivero struck out 6 over the first three scoreless innings. The Osprey broke through on the scoreboard in the home half of the 3rd. With one out, SS Brandon Leyton singled and later scored on 3B Buddy Kennedy's single. Leyton originally stopped at third but advanced home on a throwing error by Orem's Justin Jones. C Zach Almond then promptly doubled home Kennedy with a blast off the wall in right center field to give Missoula a 2-0 led after 3.

Olivero and the Osprey bullpen took command of the game at this point. He struck out the side in the 4th. He ran into a little trouble in the 5th after he hit C Griffin Barnes with a pitch. Barnes was later thrown out at the plate by Osprey RF David Sanchez after a Livan Soto single. In the 6th , reliever Jake Polancic came on and stranded two leadoff walks. Mailon Arroyo then completed the combined shutout by pitching a perfect 7th , 8th , and scoreless 9th .

Offensively, Missoula got some insurance in the bottom of the 4th with a solo homerun by 1B Joe Robbins and sac fly by Jesus Munoz. Then in the 7th , Leyton singled to open the inning and then stole second. Leyton was driven home by Almond via a single to right after Kennedy walked. CF Kristian Robinson then walked to bring up Robbins with the bases loaded. A wild pitch brought home the first run and then Robbins cleared the bases with a double to make it 8-0 Missoula.

With Orem leaving town, the Osprey welcome the Grand Junction Rockies for a 4-game set beginning Monday night at Ogren Park Allegiance Field. Monday is Family Night benefiting the Missoula Food Bank. Bring a non-perishable food item for donation to the Missoula Food Bank and get 4 tickets, 4 hot dogs, 4 chips, and 4 sodas for only $35. Game time is 7:05. Tickets are on sale now at the MSO Hub in downtown Missoula or by visiting the Osprey at www.missoulaosprey.com.

