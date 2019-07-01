Osprey Rundown - What's Happening this Homestand

July 1, 2019 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula Osprey News Release





Missoula welcomes the 1st place Idaho Falls Chukars town

MONDAY | JULY 1

Season Ticket Holder Monday: Every Monday is Season Ticket Holder Monday! These Monday benefits include: early entry (5:30), free appetizers & non alcoholic drinks at the Party Deck, free parking, additional $2 of loaded value for a total of $7!

Military Monday: all military service members and their families can receive 2-for-1 tickets at the box office with military ID!

Family Night: with the donation of a non-perishable food item, a family of four can receive four tickets, four hotdogs, four chips and four sodas - just $30!

TUESDAY | JULY 2

Bike to the Ballpark: push those pedals to Ogren Park Allegiance Field and recieve a 2-for-1 reserved ticket!

WEDNESDAY | JULY 3

Thunderstick Giveaway: Thanks to Sawyer Student Living, the first 750 fans in the gate will receive a pair of atmosphere boosting, ruckus causing, THUNDERSTICKS!

Firework Extravaganza: Post game Fireworks extravaganza!

Launch-A-Ball: Fan favorite Launch-A-Ball is back, and better than ever! We are giving away great prizes including 2020 season tickets and $10,000 at the end of the season, YES $10,000! Winners will qualify each week and be entered into the final drawing!

