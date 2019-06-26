Osprey Rally in 7th to Beat Billings 9-6

June 26, 2019 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula Osprey News Release





The Missoula Osprey scored four runs in the 7th inning to erase a 5-4 deficit and come from behind to beat the rival Billings Mustangs by a 9-6 final. Osprey LF Kevin Lachance starred at the plate with a 4 for 4 night that included 2 doubles and 2 runs batted in. The Osprey won for the 3rd time in 5 tries this homestand and will look for a series win over the Mustangs on Wednesday Night in the final game of the homestand.

In addition to Lachance's four hits, Peguero had 3 hits and a double, and Valbuena had two hits for Missoula.

The Osprey and Mustangs complete the three game series on Wednesday at Allegiance Field at Ogren Park. Game time will be 7:05pm. Fans can follow all the action on television on SWX and on radio on ESPN Missoula.

All Osprey game tickets can be purchased at the MSO Hub Box Office, located at 140 North Higgins in Downtown Missoula, online at MissoulaOsprey.com and by phone (406) 543-3300.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from June 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.