Osprey Open Season at Mustangs Friday

MISSOULA, MONT - Opening the 2018 Pioneer League season in Billings for the third consecutive year, the Missoula Osprey begin on the road against the Mustangs Friday at Dehler Park for a 7:05 p.m. first pitch.

Last season, the Osprey finished 8-8 vs. the Mustangs including a 3-5 road record in Billings. In the season finale, Missoula captured a 9-4 win on September first. The Osprey ended the year winning four of their last five against the Mustangs.

The Osprey offense faces right-hander Jared Solomon out of Millville, Pennsylvania. In his first season with the Mustangs, Solomon brings a 6-2 frame to the mound. Solomon, who was drafted in the 11th round of the 2017 MLB Draft, pitched for the AZL Reds a season ago and finished with a 2-2 record and a 4.26 ERA. The 21- year-old started six games and saw five relief appearances in 2017. In 38 innings of work, Solomon struck out 43 batters while walking 16 in his first professional season.

Set to counter the Billings lineup for the Osprey is Opening Day starter Deyni Olivero. Since joining the Diamondbacks organization as a free agent in 2016, Olivero continues to power through the minors. Starting his career with the DSL D-backs, the right-hander went 5-1 with a 4.99 ERA in his first season, and improved the mark to 3.58 the following season before receiving a promotion to the AZL D-backs.

While there, Olivero owned a 3-0 record with a 1.75 ERA in 25.2 innings. He struck out 15 batters and gave up just five earned runs. He has accumulated a career record of 16-13 with an ERA of 1.96 with 25 appearances and 19 starts. The 20-year-old completed the 2017 season with six straight appearances with one or zero earned runs, three of which were starts. In his most recent start on September 1, Olivero tossed four innings of one-run baseball against GIA.

First pitch at Dehler Park is slated for 7:05 p.m. with the Mission Paint Pregame Show beginning at 6:45 p.m. on ESPN 102.9 and the MiLB First Pitch App.

