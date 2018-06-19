Osprey Host Brewers in Home Opener Tuesday

June 19, 2018 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula Osprey News Release





MISSOULA, MONT - The Missoula Osprey (1-1) are set for their home opener Tuesday as they host the Helena Brewers (2-1) for the first game at Ogren Park Allegiance Field in 2018. First pitch is slated for 7:05 pm.

The past two days have been rainouts for the Osprey, having the last two games of the series against Billings postponed until July. Missoula finished the two-game series with a 12-4 win Saturday.

The Osprey offense started right out of the gate, scoring three runs in the first. Sparked by a Hernandez two- RBI triple, Zack Jones followed with an RBI single of his own to push Missoula ahead 3-0. Martinez proceeded to pitch nine up, nine down the first three innings, and got another run of support in the fourth when Jesus Munoz launched his first home run of the season to right.

Leading 4-0 after six innings, the Osprey offense turned it on once again, plating four runs in the seventh. Jones grounded into a fielder's choice and was followed by a Luis Cosillo RBI single. With two runners on base, Munoz continued his torrid evening, lacing a two-RBI triple to push the Osprey lead up to 8-0. Billings tagged on its first in the bottom of the inning on an RBI groundout from Jay Schuyler.

The offense didn't stop after that for the Osprey. In the eighth with the bases loaded, Joe Robbins launched the first pitch he saw from Mustangs reliever Connor Curlis over the right field fence for his first home run to push the lead up to 12-1. Billings tagged on three runs in the bottom of the ninth, making the score 12-4 at the end of the night.

Making his 2018 debut on the mound for Missoula in game one is right-hander Wilfry Cruz. The 20-year-old spent two games with the Osprey a season ago, appearing out of the bullpen in two games. In four innings, Cruz struck out four and held opponents to a .154 batting average. The Bani, Dominican Republic native pitched the majority of the season for the AZL Dbacks, starting nine of his 14 appearances. Cruz pitched 56.1 innings and struck out 52, limiting opponents to a .263 batting average.

Set to take the mound for Helena is right-handed pitcher Victor Castaneda. The 19-year-old enters his first season in a Brewer uniform after spending the 2017 season in Tijuana, Mexico. Last year the Sinaloa, Mexico native went 3-1 with a 3.00 ERA in nine appearances. Castaneda started four games and saw action in 24 innings. He struck out 17 while walking eight batters.

Tuesday's first pitch at Ogren Park Allegiance Field is slated for 7:05 pm with the gates opening at 6:30 pm. The first 1,500 fans to enter the stadium receive free magnet schedules. The Selway Armory Pregame Show beginning at 6:45 p.m. on ESPN 102.9 and the MiLB First Pitch App.

