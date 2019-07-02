Osprey Fall Just Short to First Place Chukars, 6-4

July 2, 2019 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula Osprey News Release





MISSOULA, MONT - The O's carried a 2-0 lead through the 4 th inning behind a combination of the Missoula debut of P Austin Pope and relief effort of P Edgar Martinez before a four run top of the 5th boosted by Idaho Falls C Michael Emodi's moon shot to center field, his 5th homerun of 2019. The Osprey responded in the bottom of the 6th behind a two-run blast from OF Dominic Canzone, his first professional homerun. In the 8th, the Chukars manufactured a pair of runs with a sacrifice fly from OF Juan Carlos Negret and a seeing-eye single from C Michael Emodi. With two outs in the bottom of the 9 th the O's battled to the last out, bringing DH Axel Andueza to the dish - representing the winning run - driving a laser into the deepest park of the park that ultimately found the glove of Chukars RF Ismaldo Rodriguez.

Osprey OF Dominic Canzone shined in his Osprey home debut. Finishing the night 2-4, tagging his first homerun as a professional, and driving in 3 of the 4 Missoula runs.

Another Osprey debut, Austin Pope toed the rubber for the first time as a professional - coming off of his 2019 college campaign at Fairfield University, the 15th round pick looked dominate in his limited outing - 1IP with 2 strikeouts.

Missoula squares off for game two of this three game slate against the Idaho Falls Chukars, tomorrow, Tuesday July 2.

Tuesday is Bike to the Ballpark, push those pedals to the stadium and receive a 2-for-1 ticket offer. On Wednesday July 3, the Osprey host Missoula's favorite Independence Day celebration with a post-game firework extravaganza and a Thunderstick giveaway to the first 750 fans in the gate, thanks to Sawyer Student Living.

Join us at Ogren Park Allegiance Field, listen at 102.9 ESPN Missoula, watch at missoulaosprey.com or SWX. All Osprey game tickets can be purchased at the MSO Hub Box Office, located at 140 North Higgins in Downtown Missoula, online at MissoulaOsprey.com and by phone (406) 543-3300.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from July 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.