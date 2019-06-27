Osprey Fall 7-3 to Mustangs in Series Finale

MISSOULA, MONT - The Billings Mustangs scored four runs in the 8th inning to erase a 3-2 Missoula lead, after adding an insurance run in the 9th , they prevailed victorious with a 7-3 final score. Osprey 1B Spencer Brickhouse produced a 2 for 3 night at the plate with a pair of doubles an RBI and a run scored. The Osprey loss brings the birds to a season total of 5 wins, 7 losses.

A pitchers' duel through 4, Osprey starting pitcher Edgar Martinez passed the ball to Nick Marchese with a 1 to 1 no-decision. Missoula broke the tie after a 368ft Peanut-Inning-Blast from CF Kevin Watson, his fourth of the season.

After trading runs in the 7th with a 3-2 Missoula lead, the Mustangs hit parade continued as Osprey P Ryan Fritze allowed four runs on four hits and one walk in the 8th , and one run on one hit and one walk in the 9th - The late surge of lumber from Billings elevated their game hit total to 14, proving too much of a hole for the O's to climb out of.

The Osprey hit the road for a four game stint in Billings, as they will look to turn the tide against the division rival Mustangs. Tomorrow' s game time will be 7:05pm. Fans can follow all the action on 102.9FM ESPN Missoula or at missoulaosprey.com.

Missoula returns home for the second homestand of the season on July 1 with a three game slate against the Idaho Falls Chukars. On Monday, all military service members and their families can receive 2-for-1 tickets for Military Monday - or with the donation of a non-perishable food item, a family of four can receive four tickets, four hotdogs, four chips and four sodas - just $30 for Family Night. Tuesday is Bike to the Ballpark, push those pedals to the stadium and receive a 2-for-1 ticket offer! Lastly, Wednesday July 3, the Osprey host Missoula's favorite Independence Day celebration with a post-game firework extravaganza!

All Osprey game tickets can be purchased at the MSO Hub Box Office, located at 140 North Higgins in Downtown Missoula, online at MissoulaOsprey.com and by phone (406) 543-3300.

