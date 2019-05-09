Osprey Announce Promotional Giveaways for 2019

May 9, 2019 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula Osprey News Release





MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula Osprey Home Opener for the 2019 season is a little over a month away on June 21st and fans will get their first chance to purchase individual game tickets tomorrow, Friday, May 10th at 9:00am at the MSO Hub, online at www.missoulaosprey.com and by calling 406-543-3300. In anticipation of ticket sales opening, the Missoula Osprey announced their Promotional Giveaways for the 2019 season on Thursday. Two Bobblehead Nights, Caps, T-Shirts, Magnet Schedules, and Team Photos highlight Osprey giveaways nights for the upcoming season.

Here is a listing of the great giveaway nights and fireworks shows being planned this season: June 21 - Opening Night! - Free Osprey Magnet Schedules to all in attendance.

June 22 - Fireworks Night and Opening Weekend Celebration - Free Osprey Magnet Schedules and to all in attendance and a spectacular post game fireworks show.

July 3 - Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza - One of the biggest nights of the year, fans are encouraged to get their tickets early!

July 26 - DNRC Bobblehead Night - The first 750 fans in attendance will get this year's installment of our prevent wildfires bobblehead series. This year's DNRC double figure bobblehead features a homeowner and a wildland firefighter meeting in a handshake. The firefighter is on burnt ground with a Pulaski in hand while the homeowner is standing on green grass with his rake. The bobblehead's design draws attention to the importance of the urban / wild land interface and the homeowner's role in creating a fire break around their home.

July 27 - Osprey Cap Night - Free Osprey Cap to the first 750 fans in attendance.

August 2 - 20th Anniversary T-Shirt Night - Free T-Shirt commemorating the Osprey's 20th Anniversary in Missoula. Free to the first 750 fans in attendance.

August 3 - Fireworks Night - The final post game fireworks show of the season!

August 16 - Osprey Alumni Bobblehead Night featuring Archie Bradley of the Arizona Diamondbacks - First 750 fans in attendance will receive an Archie Bradley Osprey Bobblehead.

August 31 - Osprey Fan Appreciation Night and Team Photo Giveaway - Free 2019 Osprey Team

Photo given to all fans coming to the game. In addition, the Osprey will be giving away over 100 prizes to fans attending the game as an appreciation for their support during the season.

The Osprey will take the field at home Monday-Saturday at 7:05 p.m. and Sunday at 5:05 p.m. with the following exceptions: June 22, July 3, and August 3 - the dates of this year's fireworks extravaganzas will start at 6:35 p.m.

More promotional nights including the weekly promotions will be announced at a later date. Group, season and other packaged tickets, including the ever popular and flexible Any Game, Any Time Plan, are on sale now.

Individual game tickets go on sale tomorrow, May 10th at 9:00am and can be purchased at the MSO Hub, online at www.missoulaosprey.com , or by phone at (406) 543-3300. All 38 home games will be available for purchase.

All gate times, game times and promotions are subject to change without notice and the fireworks shows are subject to weather conditions. For more, visit www.missoulaosprey.com .

