Osprey and SWX Announce Deal to Broadcast All Osprey Home Games Statewide

MISSOULA, MT - The Missoula Osprey and SWX announced today that the two parties will combine forces to broadcast all Missoula Osprey home games over SWX's Montana Statewide network for the next three seasons. The three year deal will be only one of four regional TV deals in all of Minor League Baseball that broadcasts all of a team's home games. Missoula will be the only short season minor league team with such a deal in the country.

This agreement plus stadium renovations that include a brand new 15HD Videoboard will provide the Osprey with considerable opportunity to continue and grow the fan experience at Ogren Park Allegiance Field. Fans attending games will now be able to watch replays, see highlights of the current and past games, have updated player stats as the game progresses, and watch the live game action on mobile devices through MiLB.com and SWX.

"Our goal is to bring new innovation and technology to the stadium and Osprey baseball through investment and community partnerships," explained Co-chair Peter Davis on behalf of himself and Co-chair Susan Crampton Davis. "The SWX deal is a community partnership that will do just that. We are investing in substantial stadium upgrades, including the new Videoboard, and those upgrades and this TV deal are just some of the ways we are working to create a new and exciting fan experience for our great fans."

All Osprey home games this season will be broadcast live and in their entirety. Each broadcast will include a pre and post game show. The home games will be simulcast with the radio broadcast through ESPN Montana in Missoula. Road games will be radio only on ESPN Montana in Missoula.

"We are so excited to bring Osprey baseball into the 375,000 or so households in Montana for the next three years," said Osprey Vice President Matt Ellis. "Broadcasting our home games has long been a vision of our franchise that seemed unattainable until now. With our ownership's undying support and encouragement and the great partnership that we have now forged with SWX, this vision has been realized. Now our team has the enjoyable task of leveraging this agreement for the benefit of our fans. There is so much more opportunity to share the enjoyment of Osprey baseball and our great future Major League stars going forward."

All home games will be broadcast by a two person team. The lead broadcaster will be the primary play by play broadcaster. The Osprey and SWX will rotate the color commentator with local SWX talent or local celebrities in media or sports. The lead play by play broadcaster has not been decided on as a national search has begun to fill that role. Only the lead broadcaster will travel with the team for road games on radio only.

With this regional TV deal, Osprey home games will now be on MiLB.TV. Fans can subscribe and get access to all Osprey games and any other Minor League Baseball broadcast on the internet or their mobile device by visiting https://www.milb.com/live-stream-games/.

SWX is one of America's leading local sports networks, broadcasting hundreds of events each year across the northwest. You can view SWX Montana live sports broadcasts by tuning in over the air to channel 23.3 in Missoula and Kalispell, channel 18.3 in Bozeman and Butte, channel 5.3 in Great Falls, channel 21.3 in Helena and channel 8.2 in Billings. Charter Cable subscribers can watch on channel 199 for all markets outside of Billings, who can find SWX on Billings Charter channel 503.

The 2019 Osprey season will open their home season on Friday, June 21 when the O's take on the Great Falls Voyagers. Season tickets and other ticket packages are on sale now and individual game tickets go on sale this Friday, May 10th at the MSO Hub located at 140 N. Higgins and by phone at (406) 543-3300.

