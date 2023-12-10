Osmundson Earns Call Up

December 10, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE, AL - Head Coach Stuart Stefan has announced that forward Brandon Osmundson has earned a call-up to the Norfolk Admirals (ECHL).

Osmundson, 25, has appeared in 16 games for the Havoc this season and is currently tied for the team lead in points with 13. His nine goals lead the Havoc as well.

"Ozzy's had a great start to the season," stated Head Coach Stuart Stefan. "He's been a crucial part of our offense this season and we're excited to see him succeed in Norfolk."

This marks the second call-up for the Havoc this year.

This transaction update is brought to you by Jen Detulleo with The Hoffman Group powered by Stockton Mortgage.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from December 10, 2023

Osmundson Earns Call Up - Huntsville Havoc

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.