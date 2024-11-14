Osceola Magic's Javonte Smart Speaks on Getting the Call to Join Team USA #shorts #nbagleague
November 14, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Osceola Magic YouTube Video
Check out the Osceola Magic Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from November 14, 2024
- Henry Ellenson Named to USA Men's AmeriCup Qualifying Team - Wisconsin Herd
- Osceola Magic Get First Season Win, 128-105 over Mexico City Capitanes - Osceola Magic
- Game Preview: vs Cleveland Charge - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Stockton Kings Defeat Salt Lake City Stars in Home Opener - Stockton Kings
- Legends Forward Phil Wheeler to Represent Puerto Rico at FIBA AmeriCup Qualifying Event - Texas Legends
- 905 Comeback Effort Falls Short in College Park - Raptors 905
- Skyhawks Complete Two-Game Sweep against Raptors 905 on "College Night" - College Park Skyhawks
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Osceola Magic Stories
- Osceola Magic Get First Season Win, 128-105 over Mexico City Capitanes
- Javonte Smart Joins USA Men's AmeriCup Qualifying Team
- Osceola Magic Partners with 4imprint to Recognize Osceola School District Members
- Osceola Magic Acquire Returning Player Rights and Two Draft Picks from Greensboro
- Osceola Magic Comeback Comes up Short in 122-120 Loss to Austin Spurs