Osceola Magic's Javonte Smart Speaks on Getting the Call to Join Team USA #shorts #nbagleague

November 14, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Osceola Magic YouTube Video







• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from November 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.