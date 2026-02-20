Osceola Magic vs. Capital City Go-Go - Game Highlights
Published on February 19, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Osceola Magic YouTube Video
Check out the Osceola Magic Statistics
NBA G League Stories from February 19, 2026
- Charge Edge Boom in Tight Finish, 124-120 - Noblesville Boom
- Skyforce Cut Vipers Four-Game Win Streak - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Skyforce Defangs Vipers in Season Series Sweep - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Charge Win in Noblesville - Cleveland Charge
- Osceola Magic Come up Short against Capital City Go-Go - Osceola Magic
- Short-Handed Maine Celtics Fall in Delaware - Maine Celtics
- Vipers Acquire Jonathan Pierre - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Nuggets Sign KJ Simpson to Two-Way Contract - Grand Rapids Gold
- Banton Earns Second NBA Call-Up, Signs 10-Day with Boston Celtics - Texas Legends
- Celtics Sign Dalano Banton and John Tonje to 10-Day Contracts - Maine Celtics
- James Akinjo Named NBA G League Next Up Game MVP - Grand Rapids Gold
- Let's Groove Disco Night to Feature Live Music & Throwback Vibes - Delaware Blue Coats
- Stockton Kings Game against Memphis Hustle Postponed - Stockton Kings
- Squadron Drop Literacy Day Contest to Nets - Birmingham Squadron
- Nuggets Sign Spencer Jones to NBA Contract - Grand Rapids Gold
- Robinson-Earl Named to February 2026 USA Men's Qualifying Team - Texas Legends
- Wisconsin Herd to Host STEAM Workshop in Partnership with Scouting America, Bay-Lakes Council - Wisconsin Herd
- Game Preview: Westchester Knicks vs Grand Rapids Gold: February 19, 2026 - Westchester Knicks
- Game Preview: Skyforce vs Vipers - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Westchester Knicks Celebrate the Black Experience Through Partnership with FISLL - Westchester Knicks
- Memphis Hustle Game against Stockton Kings Postponed - Memphis Hustle
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Osceola Magic Stories
- Osceola Magic Come up Short against Capital City Go-Go
- Osceola Magic Outlast Boom in Gritty Win
- Osceola Magic Winning Streak Ends with Loss to Noblesville Boom
- Lester Quiñones Named to NBA G League Next Up Game
- Osceola Magic Kick off Black History Month with Comeback Win over Lakers