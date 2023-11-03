Orthopedic Associates of Lancaster Presents Dashing Through the Lights at Clipper Magazine Stadium

Friday, December 15th, the Barnstormers are hosting the 2nd annual Dashing Through the Lights 5k.

Runners are encouraged to come in their very best Christmas attire to dash through the Christmas Spirit Light Show. Whether they run it as a 5k or take it slow with a lite 1 mile stroll, each participant will receive Dashing Through The Lights branded mittens and a post-race beverage at Clipper Stadium's Broken Bat Craft Beer Deck. Prizes will be awarded to the most festive dressed! This event costs $40 for returning participants and $45 for new runners, starts at 10:00pm, and is open to all ages. Day of registration is $55. To register or learn more visit the Lancaster Barnstormers website at https://www.lancasterbarnstormers.com/non-game-day-stadium-events/dashing-through-the-lights/

