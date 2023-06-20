Ortega Transferred from Fort Myers to Cedar Rapids, Cavaco Placed on Development List

June 20, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. INF Jorel Ortega has been transferred to Cedar Rapids from single-A Fort Myers. As a corresponding move, INF Kenoi Cavaco has been placed on the Development List. RHP Owen Griffith has been reinstated off the 60-day IL and has been transferred to double-A Wichita. INF Ernie Yake has also been transferred to double-A Wichita. Ortega will wear #9. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2023 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 29 active players, with four on the injured list and one on the Development List.

Game seven of the Kernels' twelve-game homestand is tonight at 6:35, with game one of the six-game series against Beloit.

