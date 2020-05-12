Orlando Solar Bears and Pizza Hut Team up to Help Central Florida Families in Need

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that the hockey club and longtime partner Pizza Hut are teaming up to assist families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. When fans purchase a Heart-Shaped Pizza from Pizza Hut from May 18-20, all net proceeds will go to benefit the Children's Home Society of Florida (CHS). In addition, the Solar Bears will join Pizza Hut in making a contribution to CHS, doubling the efforts to help local families in need.

Fans are encouraged to show their loved ones, favorite teacher, local grocery store staff, first responders or frontline healthcare workers their appreciation by sending a Heart-Shaped Pizza.

The Children's Home Society of Florida (CHS) is dedicated to creating a world where children realize their full potential. Today, 23 percent of Florida's kids - nearly one million children - live in extreme poverty, and one in four children will suffer abuse or neglect. To reshape the future, CHS is working upstream to build bridges to success for these children through innovative solutions and transformative changes in foster care management. No other organization has the size, scope or solution-driven focus that CHS brings to empower more children to cross bridges to success.

Additional COVID-19 Relief Efforts:

The Orlando Solar Bears are auctioning off the team's game-worn purple jerseys from the 2019-20 season to support the ECHL-PHPA COVID-19 Player Relief Fund. The auction runs until Saturday, May 16 at 8 p.m. and can be accessed at https://bidechl.app.link/OSBAuction via the ECHL Auctions mobile app. The Solar Bears have also announced the sale of a COVID-19 relief bundle, featuring a team-branded face covering and t-shirt, to support Feeding Children Everywhere.

