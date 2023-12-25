Orlando Scores Five Unanswered, Defeat Glads 5-1

DULUTH, Ga. The Atlanta Gladiators (10-15-0-0) surrendered five unanswered goals to the visiting Orlando Solar Bears (14-9-1-1) in a 5-1 defeat on Saturday night, at Gas South Arena, in Duluth, Georgia.

First Star: Brayden Low (ORL) - 1 goal, 1 assist

Second Star: Aaron Luchuk (ORL) - 1 goal, 2 assists

Third Star: Colten Ellis - 32 saves, win

The Glads found the back of the net first, with Cody Sylvester (6) driving to the goal and pushing the puck over the goal line. (6:21)

Aaron Luchuk (7) would respond for Orlando just over ten minutes later, roofing a shot over the glove of Gustavs Grigals. (16:37)

Despite a strong start to the second period for Atlanta, the Solar Bears would score just past the five minute mark, as Brayden Low (7) tipped a puck in. (5:28)

Late in the third, on the power play, Orlando would extend their lead to two, with Mitchell Hoelscher (9) finding himself all alone in the slot, and beating Grigals glove side. (18:22)

Another two goals from Orlando in the final frame would put the game away. First, Tanner Dickinson netted his fifth goal of the season (9:42) followed by Ryan Cox (3) at 12:35.

Gustavs Grigals turned aside 30 of 35 shots he faced in the loss for Atlanta, meanwhile Colten Ellis made 32 saves on 33 shots in the win for Orlando.

