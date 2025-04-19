Orlando Pride vs. Washington Spirit - Game Highlights 04/19/2025 Nationwidefull

April 19, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride YouTube Video







The 2024 Championship rematch game favors the Spirit thanks to a goal courtesy of Gift Monday.

Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.