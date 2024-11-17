Sports stats



Orlando Pride

Orlando Pride vs. Kansas City Current - Game Highlights

November 17, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Haley McCutcheon, Barbra Banda, Marta scored to seal Orlando Pride's spot in the NWSL Championship with a 3-2 win over Kansas City Current.

