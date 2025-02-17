Orlando Pride Announces '10 Years of Pride,' a Year-Long Celebration of Its 10th NWSL Season

February 17, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

ORLANDO, Fla. - With the start of its historic, 10th season in the National Women's Soccer League kicking off in just under a month, Orlando Pride has announced 10 Years of Pride, a slate of year-long celebratory events to honor the team's decade milestone.

The upcoming campaign will feature a number of returning fan favorites, such as the annual Kickoff to Soccer events, a new 2025 kit inspired by the team's first decade, theme nights, the introduction of a 10-year commemorative logo and a new Season Ticket Member benefit.

Announced on Oct. 20, 2015, the Orlando Pride became the 10th team to join the NWSL, eventually beginning its tenure in the league on April 17, 2016, with a trip to Providence Park. Now 10 years later, the Pride enters the 2025 season as the reigning NWSL Shield winners and the reigning NWSL Champions.

The Pride will begin its 10th season on Friday, March 7 as the welcome the Washington Spirit to Inter&Co Stadium for the NWSL Challenge Cup Final. A week later, the Pride will start its regular season campaign with its 10th Season Kickoff match presented by Orlando Health, as they take on Chicago Stars FC at Inter&Co Stadium on Friday, March 14. As part of the 10th Season Kickoff match, the Pride will hold a banner ceremony where they will raise the 2024 NWSL Shield banner and the 2024 NWSL Championship banner high in the rafters of Inter&Co Stadium.

More information on the 10 Years of Pride year-long celebration can be found below:

Commemorative Logo

To celebrate the team's 10th year in the National Women's Soccer League, Orlando Pride has unveiled a commemorative logo that will be used throughout the duration of the 2025 season.

Club 10

In honor of those who have been there from day one, the Orlando Pride announced the creation of Club 10, an exclusive group of fans that have been loyal Season Ticket Members since the club's first season in 2016. Members of Club 10 will receive special benefits in 2025 such as a commemorative patch, exclusive Club 10 event, and more.

Kickoff to Soccer

The Club's annual Kickoff to Soccer series of events is headlined by the 10 Years of Pride Kickoff Party, presented by Orlando Health, on March 2 at Inter&Co Stadium. The Series will also include fan favorites such as Pints With Pride presented by Heineken, Scarf the City presented by Pepsi, and more.

10 Years of Pride Kickoff Party, presented by Orlando Health

Sunday, Mar. 2 | 2 p.m. ET (STMs); 3-5 p.m. ET (General Public) | Inter&Co Stadium (655 W Church St, Orlando, FL 32805)

Fans in attendance will have the ability to pick up the Pride's new 2025 primary kit, including a complimentary patch for the first 200 fans in attendance to purchase the jersey or add customization to their 2025 kit. The afternoon will be full of music, videos, Pride history throughout its 10 seasons, photo opportunities and some special guests. Pride Season Ticket Members will have the opportunity to enter the party early at 2 p.m. ET, as this will be the first opportunity for STMs to pick up their complimentary jerseys as a part of their benefit package.

Pints With Pride, presented by Heineken

Monday, March 3 | 6-8 p.m. ET | The Castle Irish Pub and Restaurant (2625 Edgewater Dr, Orlando, FL 32804)

Pride players will once again be the celebrity bartenders for the night. Fans will have their favorite pint poured by their favorite Pride players and be able to take photos with both the NWSL Shield and the NWSL Championship trophy.

NWSL Challenge Cup Final: Orlando Pride vs. Washington Spirit

Friday, March 7 | 8 p.m. ET | Inter&Co Stadium

The Pride will battle for another NWSL trophy as they host the 2024 NWSL Challenge Cup Final at Inter&Co Stadium against the Washington Spirit.

Season Tickets | Single-Game Tickets | Two-Match Pack

Pourovers with Pride

Monday, March 10 | 2:30-4:30 p.m. ET | Qreate Coffee Creative Village (591 Chatham Ave #120, Orlando, FL 32801)

Pride players will be a different kind of substitute, as they will substitute in for the Baristas at Qreate Coffee Creative Village giving fans the chance to enjoy a coffee made by some of their favorite Pride players.

Scarf the City, Presented by Pepsi

Tuesday, March 11

The Pride's famous Scarf the City event returns. On March 11, the tradition will continue where the Pride will scarf the city of Orlando. Fans are encouraged to follow @teamcityorlando on Instagram and X for hints on where they can find scarves that have been scattered all across the city. Fans will also be able to get a scarf if they stop at the Lake Eola amphitheater from 7-9 a.m. ET.

10th Season Kickoff Match, presented by Orlando Health: Orlando Pride vs. Chicago Stars FC

Friday, March 14 | 8 p.m. ET | Inter&Co Stadium

The Pride will wrap up the festivities by hosting the Club's 10th Season Kickoff match, presented by Orlando Health, on Friday, March 14. Prior to the start of the match, the Club will celebrate the historic 2024 Pride season by holding a banner-raising ceremony for the 2024 NWSL Championship and 2024 NWSL Shield. The evening will also feature remembrances from the 10-year history of the Pride and alumni player appearances.

Season Tickets | Single-Game Tickets | Two-Match Pack

Theme Nights

The 2025 season will feature 10 themes for 10 years, a lineup of exciting and engaging theme nights for Orlando Pride fans. Anchored by the 10th Season Kickoff, the team's first regular season home match on March 14th, presented by Orlando Health, which will feature the raising of the NWSL Shield and Championship banners, the full schedule of theme nights will be announced in the coming weeks.

Celebratory Content

Over the season, the Club will amplify its lineup with the addition of 10-year anniversary content, looking back and remembering some of the best moments of the first decade of the Pride's history, while also embracing the future as history will be made throughout 2025. Fans can catch all of the #10YearsOfPride content by following Orlando Pride on all social media platforms, including X, Bluesky, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, WhatsApp and TikTok.

Alumni Recognitions

Throughout the season, the Club will be welcoming back and honoring Orlando Pride players, with appearances and recognitions at matches and various events.

2024 Season Documentary

To celebrate the crowning achievement of the first 10 years of the team's history, the Club will release a documentary, chronicling Orlando Pride's historic 2024 season and taking fans behind the scenes featuring never-seen-before footage. The release date will be announced at a later date.

Soccer Schools

The Orlando Youth Soccer Network, including all of its 10 Soccer Schools in the Greater Orlando area, will now offer girls-specific programs, increasing access to the sport of soccer and providing a direct connection to the Orlando Pride brand, players, staff, methodology, and facilities. Further details will be announced at a later date.

Season Ticket Member Jersey Benefit

As a special 10-year celebration benefit, Season Ticket Members will receive a 2025 replica jersey as part of their STM package. Season Ticket Members will be contacted directly by their Member Experience Specialist prior to the season in regards to sizing and pickup. Season Ticket Memberships for the 2025 Pride season are still available and start at only $150 per seat. For more information on Season Ticket Membership, please visit https://www.orlandocitysc.com/pride/tickets/seasontickets/.

