Orlando Pride Announce MultiÃÂ¢Ãâ¬Ã\'year Partnership with LaCroix

Published on May 7, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) today announced a multi-year partnership with LaCroix Sparkling Water by National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ), naming LaCroix the Official Sparkling Water of the Pride and the team's training kit sponsor.

"LaCroix's energy and commitment to elevating women's sports made this a really natural fit for us," said Kelly Hyne, Orlando Pride SVP of Brand Alliances. "We're excited to welcome them into the Pride family and give our fans new experiences to enjoy on match days and beyond."

A LaCroix spokesperson added, "This new and exciting alliance with the Orlando Pride underscores LaCroix's commitment to healthy living and activities that promote youth and women's sports. We look forward to connecting with Pride players and their fans.

As part of the partnership, LaCroix will be prominently featured on the back of the Pride's training kits, aligning with LaCroix's growing presence across the NWSL and reinforcing the brand's continued support of women's professional soccer.

In addition to the training kit placement, the partnership includes a range of fan-facing activations at Inter&Co Stadium. LaCroix will have a dedicated presence at the Mane Street Plaza presented by Publix, as well as having its flavorful sparkling waters available to fans on match days beginning with the Pride's upcoming matchup against North Carolina Courage on May 8. LaCroix, which is based in Florida, will also collaborate with the Club on future surprise-and-delight moments designed to engage and reward Pride supporters throughout the season.

The Pride's partnership with LaCroix was sourced and facilitated by KLUTCH Sports Group's Global Partnerships division.







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