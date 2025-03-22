Orlando City vs. D.C. United: Full Match Highlights: 5 Goal Parade!
March 22, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
Watch every match with MLS Season Pass on Apple TV: http://apple.co/MLS
The plays here: https://www.mlssoccer.com/messi/
Subscribe Now: https://www.youtube.com/c/mls
Follow us on: - TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mls?lang=en - Instagram: http://instagram.com/mls - Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLS - Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/MLS
Para Español: - Instagram: http://instagram.com/mlses - Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLSes - Facebook: facebook.com/espanol.mls
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com
#mls #highlights #orlandocity #dcunited
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from March 22, 2025
- Charlotte FC Dominate the Quakes 4-1 - Charlotte FC
- D.C. United Lose 4-1 Against Orlando City SC on the Road - D.C. United
- Columbus Crew Draw New York City FC, 0-0 - New York City FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign Forward Andy Batioja and Midfielder Diego Gonzalez to Short-Term Loans - Houston Dynamo FC
- LA Galaxy Earn 2-2 Draw against Minnesota United FC at Allianz Field on Saturday Afternoon - LA Galaxy
- Minnesota United Draw LA Galaxy 2-2 at Home - Minnesota United FC
- Atlanta United Plays to a 2-2 Draw at FC Cincinnati - Atlanta United FC
- Austin FC Signs Antonio Gomez, Riley Thomas, Nico Van Rijn to Short-Term Agreements - Austin FC
- Toronto FC Sign Michael Sullivan to MLS Short-Term Agreement - Toronto FC
- Whitecaps FC Sign Liam Mackenzie and Mark O'Neill to MLS Short-Term Agreements - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- FC Cincinnati Add Noah Adnan and Kenji Mboma Dem to Roster on Short-Term Agreement - FC Cincinnati
- New York City FC Signs Goalkeeper Alex Rando, Midfielder Peter Molinari and Forward Seymour Reid to Short-Term Agreements - New York City FC
- Chicago Fire FC Signs Diego Konincks to Short-Term Agreement - Chicago Fire FC
- Minnesota United Signs Forward Darius Randell and Goalkeeper Kayne Rizvanovich to Short-Term Agreements - Minnesota United FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.