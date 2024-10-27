Orlando City vs. Charlotte FC: Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs: Full Match Highlights
October 27, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Orlando City SC YouTube Video
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com
#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass #soccer #futbol #orlandocitysc #charlottefc
Check out the Orlando City SC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from October 27, 2024
- Charlotte FC Now in Must-Win Scenario After Loss in Orlando - Charlotte FC
- Injury Report: One out vs. Cincinnati - New York City FC
- FC Cincinnati Open Round One of MLS Cup Playoffs at Home against NYCFC - FC Cincinnati
- LA Galaxy Open Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Campaign with 5-0 Shutout Victory over Colorado Rapids - LA Galaxy
- Rapids Fall in Game 1 to LA Galaxy on the Road - Colorado Rapids
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando City SC Stories
- Orlando City SC, Orlando Pride Announce Hurricane Relief Efforts Led by $450,000 Contribution from the Wilf Family Foundations
- Inter&Co Stadium Ready to Welcome Back Orlando City and Orlando Pride for Regular Season Returns
- Orlando City & Orlando Pride's "Orlando Soccer Insider" Wins 45th Season Telly Award
- Orlando City SC Falls on the Road to New York Red Bulls
- The Assist: Orlando City SC at New York Red Bulls - June 1, 2024