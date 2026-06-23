Orlando City SC to Play Two Friendlies Ahead of MLS Season Restart

Published on June 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Orlando City SC News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando City SC will play two friendlies in July as it prepares for the return to action following Major League Soccer's break for the FIFA World Cup 2026™, the Club announced today.

The Lions will host USL Championship side Tampa Bay Rowdies on Wednesday, July 8, at Inter&Co Stadium in a match open exclusively for Season Ticket Members and registered members of the Club's official supporters groups. Members who need more information should reach out to their member experience specialist or email tickets@orlandocitysoccer.com. Those interested in learning more about Season Ticket Memberships should visit orlandocitysc.com/tickets/seasontickets.

Orlando City will then travel to Texas to face Western Conference side FC Dallas at Texas Health Mansfield Stadium on Wednesday, July 15, with kickoff set for 8 p.m. ET.

The Club will return to MLS action the following week on Wednesday, July 22, when the Lions travel to face the San Jose Earthquakes at PayPal Park at 10:30 p.m. ET. Orlando City returns to Inter&Co Stadium on Saturday, July 25, to host Nashville SC at 7:30 p.m. ET. Both matches will air live on Apple TV.

Tickets for the Lions' match against Nashville SC on July 25, along with the remainder of their 2026 matches at Inter&Co Stadium, are available at OrlandoCitySC.com/Tickets.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 23, 2026

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