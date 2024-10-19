Orlando City SC, Orlando Pride Announce Hurricane Relief Efforts Led by $450,000 Contribution from the Wilf Family Foundations
October 19, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Orlando Pride News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. (Oct. 19, 2024) - Following the devastating impacts of Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton, Orlando City SC and the Orlando Pride are directing fans on how they can support local relief efforts. Additionally, it was announced today that the Wilf Family Foundations has made a combined contribution of $450,000 toward the relief efforts, which includes $350,000 to the American Red Cross and $100,000 to Heart of Florida United Way (HFUW), the Proud Charity Partner of the Orlando Pride.
HFUW has officially activated its Hurricane Recovery Fund to support Central Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton. The fund is intended to be used for residents of Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties who need assistance obtaining basic needs and essential supplies. At this time, HFUW is calling for donations to support those in need of assistance recovering from the storm. One hundred percent of the donations will go directly to residents in need.
Those wishing to support the HFUW Hurricane Recovery Fund can do so at www.HFUW.org/Hurricane, by texting INSPIRE to 85511, or by calling (407) 244-5700.
Orlando City SC, Orlando Pride Announce Hurricane Relief Efforts Led by $450,000 Contribution from the Wilf Family Foundations - Orlando Pride
